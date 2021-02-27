Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

