Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.32-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.62 million.Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.32-0.37 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Truist raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $417.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.