Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCRN. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $11.11 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $417.32 million, a PE ratio of -21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,436,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,219,000 after purchasing an additional 155,239 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,772,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after purchasing an additional 63,720 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 951,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 56,914 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 787,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 150,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.