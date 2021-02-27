Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh Sells 3,796 Shares

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12.

NYSE CCI opened at $155.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 97.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.48. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

