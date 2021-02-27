CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Given Sector Perform Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CVI. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.40.

CVR Energy stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.05.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CVR Energy by 16,753.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,096,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CVR Energy by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,571,000 after buying an additional 471,356 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVR Energy by 825.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 244,952 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,852,000.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

