CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,874 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $21,816,000 after acquiring an additional 79,152 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 16.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $48,729,000 after purchasing an additional 39,247 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $133.58 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.66. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $994,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,321,490.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total transaction of $286,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,765.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,894 shares of company stock worth $7,914,638. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.