CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $349.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $362.37.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

