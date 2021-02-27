CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 206.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2,727.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $69.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average is $59.28.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

