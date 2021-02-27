CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Park National by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Park National by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Park National by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $124.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $130.25.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Park National’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

