CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 121 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $538.85 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

