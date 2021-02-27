CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,615,000 after buying an additional 3,491,376 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 357,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,283,000 after buying an additional 291,376 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,416.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $89.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

