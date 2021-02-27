CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 71,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 55,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in PPL by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in PPL by 5.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 134,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL opened at $26.19 on Friday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.93.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

