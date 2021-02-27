Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) Announces $0.01 Final Dividend

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46.

About Cyclopharm

Cyclopharm Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of medical equipment and radiopharmaceuticals in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Technegas and Molecular Imaging segments. It offers diagnostic equipment and consumables, which are used by physicians in the detection of pulmonary embolism.

