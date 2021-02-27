D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FXF. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the third quarter worth $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the fourth quarter worth $407,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXF opened at $99.99 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 1 year low of $92.89 and a 1 year high of $103.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.13.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

