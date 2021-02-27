D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 2,891 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ryanair by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,295,000 after buying an additional 316,925 shares in the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP grew its stake in Ryanair by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,198,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,977,000 after buying an additional 107,444 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Ryanair by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, November 30th. AlphaValue raised shares of Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $107.52 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $118.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day moving average of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

