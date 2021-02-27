D.B. Root & Company LLC Takes $394,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,984 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,614,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,198 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $379,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,409 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $330,065,000 after purchasing an additional 756,052 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,427,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $284,132,000 after purchasing an additional 296,127 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $158,608,000 after purchasing an additional 211,142 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.75.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $235.69 on Friday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.35 and a 200 day moving average of $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

