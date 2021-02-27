D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 16,203 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,203 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $31,081.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,330,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $1,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,511.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,221 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,081 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

BYND stock opened at $145.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.29 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

