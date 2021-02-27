D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 68,815 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,618,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $134.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $138.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

