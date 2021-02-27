Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON DMGT opened at GBX 900 ($11.76) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 804.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 725.55. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.08.

In other news, insider Tim Collier sold 196,874 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total transaction of £1,476,555 ($1,929,128.56). Also, insider The Viscount Rothermere sold 600,000 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.81), for a total value of £4,506,000 ($5,887,117.85). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 59 shares of company stock worth $45,368.

About Daily Mail and General Trust

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

