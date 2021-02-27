Dana (NYSE:DAN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $23.81 on Thursday. Dana has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dana will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Dana in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Dana in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dana by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dana in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.