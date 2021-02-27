Daniel Bradbury Sells 7,500 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $597,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,430,250.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $577,050.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Daniel Bradbury sold 12,113 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $948,326.77.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,700.00.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $107.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

