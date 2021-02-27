Daphne Kelley Sells 1,480 Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) CFO Daphne Kelley sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $53,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sound Financial Bancorp stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $92.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 120,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 289,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sound Financial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit.

