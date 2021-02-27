Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $19,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,626,000 after buying an additional 69,729 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after buying an additional 136,466 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,591,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 719.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 499,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 393,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after buying an additional 94,069 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,455 shares of company stock worth $13,205,994. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

DRI stock opened at $137.33 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $139.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

