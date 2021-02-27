Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $139.32

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $139.32 and last traded at $136.00, with a volume of 1039820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.56.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.00 and a 200 day moving average of $113.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $207,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $237,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.