DATA Trading Down 27.2% Over Last 7 Days (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, DATA has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $8.60 million and $335,536.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00055000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.05 or 0.00689329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00027011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00032925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00059069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00039215 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA (DTA) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

