David Loasby Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

David Loasby cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,884 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

NYSE DIS opened at $189.04 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $200.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $343.16 billion, a PE ratio of -118.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

