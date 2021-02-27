Dawson James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Dawson James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Dawson James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 195.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.31). Analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. Freed Investment Group bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.