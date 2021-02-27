Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.20

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and traded as low as $2.00. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50.

About Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.