DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $771.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000521 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015078 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,433,948 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

