Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $375.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $353.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.95.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE opened at $349.12 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $354.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.88 and a 200-day moving average of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,679,621. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.