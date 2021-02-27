Defis Network (DFS) Market Cap Achieves $3.67 Million

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Defis Network token can now be bought for approximately $9.90 or 0.00022092 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Defis Network has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar. Defis Network has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $192,128.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00055000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.05 or 0.00689329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00027011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00032925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00059069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00039215 BTC.

Defis Network Profile

Defis Network (DFS) is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,848 tokens. The official website for Defis Network is www.defis.network. Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

