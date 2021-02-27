Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Raised to $31.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DK. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

DK opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. Delek US has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Delek US by 30.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Delek US by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

