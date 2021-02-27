Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%.

Shares of DEN opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.73. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77 and a beta of 4.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DEN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,493,597 shares of company stock worth $38,776,230 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

