Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%.

Denbury stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77 and a beta of 4.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.73. Denbury has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $45.10.

Get Denbury alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DEN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other Denbury news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 240,000 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,493,597 shares of company stock valued at $38,776,230. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.