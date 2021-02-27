Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) Trading Up 10%

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCD)’s share price was up 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09.

About Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD)

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds.

