Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $79.00

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.73.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $93.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average is $69.54. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

