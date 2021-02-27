Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $263.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $244.00 to $263.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s current price.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $221.09 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.67 and a 200 day moving average of $218.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.61 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,229.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $576,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,236.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,439 shares of company stock worth $60,410,155 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

