Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $50.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IR. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.93.

Shares of IR opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.85.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $104,744.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $1,291,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,698 shares in the company, valued at $10,295,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,562,564. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 133,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

