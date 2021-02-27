Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RYAAY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

RYAAY stock opened at $107.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $118.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day moving average is $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.