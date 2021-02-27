Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.30 ($21.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €20.03 ($23.56).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €15.03 ($17.68) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.75.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

