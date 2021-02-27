DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of DHT worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,395,000 after acquiring an additional 66,640 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,629,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 144,300 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 772,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DHT by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 289,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.58 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $822.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of -0.08.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.