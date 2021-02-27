Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Shares Down 11.9%

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares fell 11.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.89. 608,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,259,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

The company has a market cap of $460.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diginex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Diginex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Diginex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,469,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diginex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Diginex Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

