Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Craig Hallum

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APPS. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.69.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $97.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.08.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

