Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading 18% Higher

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) rose 18% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 11,440,783 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 4,827,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

