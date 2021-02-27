Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH) Insider John Baines Sells 202,698 Shares

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH) insider John Baines sold 202,698 shares of Distribution Finance Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total value of £125,672.76 ($164,192.27).

DFCH stock opened at GBX 65.80 ($0.86) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.26. The company has a current ratio of 29.54, a quick ratio of 29.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.88. The firm has a market cap of £73.40 million and a PE ratio of -5.22. Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 73 ($0.95).

About Distribution Finance Capital

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc operates as a specialized finance company in the United Kingdom. The company offers working capital funding solutions to dealers and manufacturers. It engages in asset based lending; asset finance and leasing; commercial lending; and invoice finance activities.

