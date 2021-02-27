Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dnb Asa from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dnb Asa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS DNHBY opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.56. Dnb Asa has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 4.12%.

Dnb Asa Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

