DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign stock opened at $226.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.04 and a 200-day moving average of $227.35. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.05.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

