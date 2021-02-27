Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Raises Dividend to $0.94 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend by 69.6% over the last three years.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $346.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $275.22 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.39.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

