Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Domo were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Domo by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Domo by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.86. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $432,574.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,775 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,355.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,873 shares of company stock valued at $17,034,025 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

