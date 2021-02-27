Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires New Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC opened at $88.37 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $95.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.14.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BC. B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

